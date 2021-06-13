Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 49,529 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,529 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

NYSE:GTY opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $33.92.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 84.78%.

