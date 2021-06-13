Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 13,348 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,348 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,995 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 466,811 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.88 and a beta of 1.20. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.94 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Matthews International news, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

