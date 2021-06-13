Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,146 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Encore Wire worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 3.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 4.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WIRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $82.34 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $45.19 and a twelve month high of $84.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.02.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.17%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

