Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.98% of Consolidated Water worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth $932,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 235,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 59,557 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth $696,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO opened at $13.10 on Friday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.13 million, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.19.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 5.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.71%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $30,162.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 302,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,410.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,971 shares of company stock valued at $64,571 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

