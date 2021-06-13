Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 24,400 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,134,000 after acquiring an additional 315,852 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,992 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 34,729 shares during the period. 58.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCRX. Barclays lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

In other news, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,956. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 2.65. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.