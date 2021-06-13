Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New Investment in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 327,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 33,789 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,470,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after acquiring an additional 465,656 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 47,807 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCO opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.05.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

CCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

