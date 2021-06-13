Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $57,918,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $49,914,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 699.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 991,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after acquiring an additional 867,529 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,644,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,778,000 after buying an additional 595,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 1,084.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after buying an additional 389,715 shares during the last quarter.

FTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

frontdoor stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52. frontdoor, inc. has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.37.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

