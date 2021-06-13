All Sports Price Reaches $0.0330 on Top Exchanges (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 25.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded 56.6% higher against the dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $49.49 million and approximately $86.61 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About All Sports

All Sports is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

