Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,453 Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 49.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.5% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $78.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.06 and a beta of 1.01. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.62.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $977,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $331,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,297 shares of company stock valued at $13,805,666. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

