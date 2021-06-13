Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 5.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Envista stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.41. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 24,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,888.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,551.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,886 shares of company stock worth $13,420,875 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

