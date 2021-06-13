Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $305,000 in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 73,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.10.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $493.95 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Desjardins raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.