Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $293,000 in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 17,706 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Boston Partners grew its position in PACCAR by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,273,000 after buying an additional 21,145 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $92.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

