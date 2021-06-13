Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 18.1% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WABC opened at $61.04 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $51.31 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.26.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

WABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $141,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

