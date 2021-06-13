Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 78.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,626 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in FirstCash by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in FirstCash by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstCash by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in FirstCash by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCFS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $82.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.80. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $83.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

