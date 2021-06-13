Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

NYSE:AEG opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $5.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Aegon in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aegon by 32.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aegon in the first quarter valued at $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aegon by 49.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,481,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 490,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aegon by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

