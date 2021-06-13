Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) versus IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Critical Comparison

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) and IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and IDEAYA Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 IDEAYA Biosciences 0 0 7 0 3.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus target price of $32.11, indicating a potential upside of 53.72%. Given Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aeglea BioTherapeutics is more favorable than IDEAYA Biosciences.

Risk and Volatility

Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEAYA Biosciences has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aeglea BioTherapeutics and IDEAYA Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics N/A -58.24% -49.18% IDEAYA Biosciences N/A -15.76% -11.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aeglea BioTherapeutics and IDEAYA Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics $3.89 million 83.18 -$80.89 million ($1.52) -4.34 IDEAYA Biosciences $19.54 million 35.18 -$34.49 million ($1.40) -14.92

IDEAYA Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Aeglea BioTherapeutics. IDEAYA Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aeglea BioTherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency. It also develops AGLE-177, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria. In addition, the company's preclinical pipeline includes cystinuria and research programs. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc., a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations. Its preclinical pipeline includes various synthetic lethality programs targeting IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor for patients with solid tumors having MTAP deletions; PARG inhibitor in tumors for patients having tumors with a defined biomarker based on genetic mutations and/or molecular signatures; Pol Theta inhibitors in tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination deficiency mutations; and WRN inhibitors in high microsatellite instability tumors. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Cancer Research UK and the University of Manchester to develop small molecule inhibitors of Poly (ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Pfizer Inc. for Phase I/II study in metastatic uveal melanoma, skin melanoma, and other solid tumors, as well as a strategic partnership with GlaxoSmithKline plc. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

