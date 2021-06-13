Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 56,687 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,687 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.1% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $30,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3,451.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 229,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,878,000 after purchasing an additional 93,370 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after purchasing an additional 638,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock opened at $151.28 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

