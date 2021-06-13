Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $14,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in AON by 1.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AON by 95.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in AON by 1,813.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 4.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

AON stock opened at $250.11 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $177.21 and a 12-month high of $260.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

