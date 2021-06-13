Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $48.86 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 413,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,991 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.7% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $48,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,775,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $676,560,000 after purchasing an additional 294,573 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

MDT stock opened at $123.78 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.91. The stock has a market cap of $166.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.