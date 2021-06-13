Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $35.70 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 90,328 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.3% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $35,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Argus raised their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.92.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $107.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $208.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

