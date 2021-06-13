Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 20,565 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,565 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Hercules Capital worth $17,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 738.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC opened at $17.46 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 113.37%. The company had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

