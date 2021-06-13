Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,784 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,372 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4,288.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.80.

Shares of MCD opened at $236.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.77. The firm has a market cap of $176.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $178.88 and a one year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

