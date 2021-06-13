AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 679.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,213,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,124 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at $4,887,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,329,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,542,000 after acquiring an additional 172,910 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at $3,367,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 54,889 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,075 shares of company stock worth $114,328. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.20. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $33.28. The company has a market cap of $858.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.82.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

