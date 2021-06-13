Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Advanced Energy Industries posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after buying an additional 201,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.55. 194,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,874. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.16. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

