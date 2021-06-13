Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sets New 1-Year High at $540.12

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $540.12 and last traded at $537.22, with a volume of 60630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $535.52.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.68.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $501.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $258.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

