adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €315.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €315.00 ($370.59) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s current price.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €361.00 ($424.71) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €302.06 ($355.37).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €294.90 ($346.94) on Friday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €282.35.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

