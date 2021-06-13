Acutus Medical (AFIB) & Its Rivals Financial Review

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ: AFIB) is one of 175 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Acutus Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Acutus Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acutus Medical -1,079.68% -375.85% -67.94% Acutus Medical Competitors -685.38% -92.12% -18.49%

80.7% of Acutus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Acutus Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acutus Medical and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Acutus Medical $8.46 million -$101.98 million -3.34 Acutus Medical Competitors $1.18 billion $78.77 million 73.91

Acutus Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical. Acutus Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Acutus Medical and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acutus Medical 0 4 1 0 2.20 Acutus Medical Competitors 896 3823 7042 187 2.55

Acutus Medical presently has a consensus price target of $24.80, indicating a potential upside of 49.31%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 14.75%. Given Acutus Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Acutus Medical is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Acutus Medical peers beat Acutus Medical on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

