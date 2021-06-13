Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Activision Blizzard posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $98.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $70.25 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

