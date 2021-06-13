Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 38,243 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.94% of Cooper-Standard worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPS. Comerica Bank raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPS opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.85). The company had revenue of $668.97 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

