Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,128 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SI. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,071,000 after acquiring an additional 166,603 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $96.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 2.62. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $187.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $469,200.00. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,250 shares of company stock worth $10,684,388 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

SI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

