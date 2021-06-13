Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $6.13 Million Stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 94,662 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,082,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,444,000 after purchasing an additional 667,605 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 166,417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth $3,337,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth $3,214,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYAM opened at $7.77 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $494.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.20 and a beta of 3.74.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

