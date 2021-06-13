Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $5.68 Million Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,434 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 3.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 15.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CGI by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CGI by 7.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIB. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

NYSE GIB opened at $90.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $91.62.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

