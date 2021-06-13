Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 563,583 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NPTN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $223,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,640.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $814,116.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 450,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,833.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,722 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $559.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. Equities analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NPTN. DA Davidson raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

