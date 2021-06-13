Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 370,918 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 815.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,918 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. The company had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,034,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,040 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDRX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

