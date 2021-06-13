Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Up 142.3% in May

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a growth of 142.3% from the May 13th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 179,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,844. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.93. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $10.50.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%.
