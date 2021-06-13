Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Up 142.3% in May

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a growth of 142.3% from the May 13th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 179,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,844. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.93. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at about $109,000.

