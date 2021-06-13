Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $9.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Aberdeen Global Income Fund worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

