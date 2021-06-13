Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Down to $19.10

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.10, but opened at $18.57. Abcam shares last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 270 shares trading hands.

ABCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abcam in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Abcam by 11.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Abcam during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 9.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abcam Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

