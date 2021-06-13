AAX Token Market Cap Hits $5.78 Million (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. AAX Token has a market cap of $5.78 million and $66,567.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AAX Token coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00002086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AAX Token has traded down 29.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00057392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00022417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $287.23 or 0.00777456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.95 or 0.08111981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00084837 BTC.

AAX Token Profile

AAX Token (CRYPTO:AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

