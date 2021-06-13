970 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,426,000 after purchasing an additional 629,424 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,711,000 after purchasing an additional 258,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $109,224,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN opened at $320.03 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.88 and a 52-week high of $338.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,142.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.61.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total value of $2,032,998.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,133 shares of company stock worth $3,428,283 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.