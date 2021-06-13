94,437 Shares in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 94,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,360,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Cardlytics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. Truist increased their price target on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.17.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $268,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,827 shares in the company, valued at $33,574,250.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total value of $55,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,365.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,834 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,884 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $112.47 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $161.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

