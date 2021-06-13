$920.00 Million in Sales Expected for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will post sales of $920.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $893.60 million and the highest is $946.40 million. ArcBest posted sales of $627.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.15.

Shares of ARCB traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.10. 378,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,236. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

In other news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $703,680.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,929,554. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

