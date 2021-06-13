908 Devices Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 16th (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices’ (NASDAQ:MASS) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, June 16th. 908 Devices had issued 6,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 18th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

MASS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $40.80 on Friday. 908 Devices has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.62 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.90.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that 908 Devices will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASS. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth $416,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth $17,086,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth $2,848,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth $18,509,000. 31.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

