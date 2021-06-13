$9.87 Million in Sales Expected for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will post $9.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.17 million to $10.58 million. Elys Game Technology reported sales of $10.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year sales of $44.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.59 million to $45.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $53.59 million, with estimates ranging from $52.77 million to $54.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.58 million for the quarter. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 17.21%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELYS. HC Wainwright began coverage on Elys Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ELYS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.99. 420,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,896. Elys Game Technology has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elys Game Technology by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

