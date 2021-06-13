8X8 PROTOCOL Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last Week (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $657,718.06 and approximately $683,289.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000186 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000957 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000698 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001718 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

