$8.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will report sales of $8.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.46 billion. Nucor posted sales of $4.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $29.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.83 billion to $30.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $25.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.26 billion to $28.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,030,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,397. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,865 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,738. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 2,452.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.59. 2,049,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,708,159. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.95. Nucor has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

