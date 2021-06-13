$675.45 Million in Sales Expected for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to post $675.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $679.90 million and the lowest is $671.00 million. Allegion reported sales of $589.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on ALLE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,548,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,348,000. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Allegion by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,570,000 after acquiring an additional 441,525 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after acquiring an additional 427,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 2,556.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 346,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after acquiring an additional 333,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.70. 601,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,779. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Allegion has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $144.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

