$66.15 Million in Sales Expected for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will announce $66.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.20 million and the lowest is $66.10 million. Culp posted sales of $47.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year sales of $286.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $286.76 million to $286.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $301.10 million, with estimates ranging from $296.90 million to $305.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Culp.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE CULP opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10. Culp has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $210.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Culp by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Culp by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter worth $590,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Culp by 6,924.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 40,648 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

