641 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,416,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on U shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.10.

NYSE U opened at $99.45 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion and a PE ratio of -85.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.83.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total value of $685,543.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,353,883.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $22,009,859.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,179,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,023,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 939,652 shares of company stock valued at $89,544,002.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

