$639.47 Million in Sales Expected for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will announce $639.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess”s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $629.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $645.00 million. Guess’ posted sales of $398.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.92 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share.

GES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of GES traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.57. 480,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,832. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

In other Guess’ news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $803,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001 over the last ninety days. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Guess’ in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Guess’ by 5,684.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Guess’ by 5,101.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Guess’ during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

