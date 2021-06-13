$63.75 Million in Sales Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will report sales of $63.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.99 million and the highest is $64.50 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $252.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.12 million to $254.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $293.19 million, with estimates ranging from $290.34 million to $295.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCT. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

In related news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,135,282.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480,256.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,765 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,907. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 123,319 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 105,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $40.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.34. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.09.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

